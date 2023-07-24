提供者msd logo
David Tanen, MD

专业和专长

  • Emergency Medicine, Medical Toxicology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, National Naval Medical Center, San Diego, CA
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, Naval Medical Center San Diego, San Diego, CA
  • Fellowship: Medical Toxicology, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ

认证

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Medical Toxicology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Academy of Emergency Medicine
  • Fellow, American College of Medical Toxicology
  • Fellow, Psychopharmacology, HHMI-NIH Research Scholars Program, 1988-1989
  • Over 60 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Captain (retired), United States Navy

