MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Brenda L. Tesini, MD

专业和专长

  • Pediatric Infectious Disease

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL
  • Internship: Internal Medicine/Pediatrics, University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Residency: Internal Medicine/Pediatrics, University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease, University of Rochester Medical Center

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Infectious Disease
  • American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatrics
  • American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Infectious Diseases

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Caroline Breese Hall Award, University of Rochester, 2015-2016
  • Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (ICAAC) Infectious Diseases Fellows Program Award, American Society for Microbiology, 2014
  • NIAID/IDSA Infectious Diseases Research Careers Meeting Award, 2014
  • Strong Star Award of Appreciation, 2012
  • University of Miami Trustee Scholar, 2004-2008
  • 10 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 3 book chapters in pediatric textbooks

手册章节和评论