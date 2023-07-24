Danielle Tholey, MD

Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Oregon Health and Science University Hospital, Portland, OR
Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY
认证
American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
ACG National GI Jeopardy Competition Champion
Sidney Kimmel Medical College Faculty Honor Roll Teaching Award and “Top 25 Teachers”
Outcomes of liver transplantation for acute fatty liver disease of pregnancy. Am J Transplant 19(7):2101-2107, 2019
Close observation versus upfront treatment in hepatocellular carcinoma: are the exception points worth the risk? BMJ Open Gastroenterol 4(1):2000157, 2017
PRO (“The Window is Open”): In patients with cirrhosis with prior variceal hemorrhage and ascites, the clinical benefits of nonselective beta-blockers outweigh the risks and should be prescribed. Clin Liver Dis 11(5):119-122, 2018