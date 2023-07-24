honeypot link
Nimish Vakil, MD
受教育程度
- Medical School: Seth G. S. Medical College, University of Mumbai, Mumbai, India
- Residency: Internal Medicine, New York Medical College Affiliated Hospitals, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, IL
- Fellowship: Therapeutic Endoscopy, University of Munich, Munich, Germany
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American Gastroenterological Association
- Fellow, American College of Gastroenterology
- Fellow, American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
- Over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论