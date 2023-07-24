skip to main content
Alexandra Villa-Forte, MD, MPH

专业和专长

  • Rheumatology, Vasculitis

所属单位

  • Associate Professor, Department of Rheumatologic and Immunologic Disease; Staff Physician, Center for Vasculitis Care and Research
  • Cleveland Clinic

受教育程度

  • Medical School: State University of Rio de Janeiro Faculty of Medical Science, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Master of Public Health: Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine, Rootstown, OH
  • Advanced Fellowship: Vasculitis Care and Research, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论