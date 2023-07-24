Mark Zimmerman, MD

Medical School: University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical School, Chicago, IL
Residency: Psychiatry, Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, Philadelphia, PA
认证
American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
Director of the Rhode Island Methods to Improve Diagnostic Assessment and Services (MIDAS) Project
Winokur Award, American Academy of Clinical Psychiatrists, 2016
Marie Eldridge Research Award, American Psychiatric Association, 1994
Lebensohn Award, American Association of General Hospital Psychiatrists, 1994
Best Poster Award, Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine, 1994
Editorial Board – Journal of Personality Disorders, Psychiatry Research, Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease, International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology, Journal of Psychiatric Research, Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, Current Psychiatry,