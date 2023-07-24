skip to main content
Mark Zimmerman, MD

专业和专长

  • Psychiatry, Anxiety, Depression, Personality Disorders

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical School, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, Philadelphia, PA

认证

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Director of the Rhode Island Methods to Improve Diagnostic Assessment and Services (MIDAS) Project
  • Winokur Award, American Academy of Clinical Psychiatrists, 2016
  • Marie Eldridge Research Award, American Psychiatric Association, 1994
  • Lebensohn Award, American Association of General Hospital Psychiatrists, 1994
  • Best Poster Award, Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine, 1994
  • Editorial Board – Journal of Personality Disorders, Psychiatry Research, Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease, International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology, Journal of Psychiatric Research, Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, Current Psychiatry,
  • Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论