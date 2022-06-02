质膜转运蛋白通过介导药物的吸收，分布，代谢和排泄影响药物的药理活性 (1)。 药物竞争结合药物转运蛋白会发生药物相互作用，改变药物反应并引起潜在的毒副作用 (2, 3)。 两种主要转运蛋白是三磷酸腺苷（ATP）结合框（ABC，也称为P-糖蛋白）和溶质载体（SLC）转运蛋白。SLC转运蛋白包括新兴的有临床重要意义的转运蛋白，称为多药和毒素外排（MATE）转运蛋白，有助于肾脏清除二甲双胍及西咪替丁与其他药物的相互作用 (2)。 这些药物转运蛋白在胎儿期和新生儿期似乎较少表达，但在7岁以后会增加 (4)。
(参见药动学概述。）
参考文献
1.Nigam SK: What do drug transporters really do?Nat Rev Drug Discov 14(1):29-44, 2015. doi: 10.1038/nrd4461
2.Hillgren KM, Keppler D, Zur AA, et al: Emerging transporters of clinical importance: An update from the International Transporter Consortium.Clin Pharmacol Ther 94(1):52-63, 2013.doi: 10.1038/clpt.2013.74
3.Zamek-Gliszczynski MJ, Lee CA, Poirier A, et al: ITC recommendations for transporter kinetic parameter estimation and translational modeling of transport-mediated PK and DDIs in humans.Clin Pharmacol Ther94(1):64–79, 2013. doi: 10.1038/clpt.2013.45
4.Mooij MG, Nies AT, Knibbe CA, et al: Development of human membrane transporters: Drug disposition and pharmacogenetics.Clin Pharmacokinet 55(5): 507-524, 2016.doi: 10.1007/s40262-015-0328-5