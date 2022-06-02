skip to main content
血浆膜蛋白

作者：Jennifer Le, PharmD, MAS, BCPS-ID, FIDSA, FCCP, FCSHP, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of California San Diego
已审核/已修订 6月 2022
    质膜转运蛋白通过介导药物的吸收，分布，代谢和排泄影响药物的药理活性 (1)。 药物竞争结合药物转运蛋白会发生药物相互作用，改变药物反应并引起潜在的毒副作用 (2, 3)。 两种主要转运蛋白是三磷酸腺苷（ATP）结合框（ABC，也称为P-糖蛋白）和溶质载体（SLC）转运蛋白。SLC转运蛋白包括新兴的有临床重要意义的转运蛋白，称为多药和毒素外排（MATE）转运蛋白，有助于肾脏清除二甲双胍及西咪替丁与其他药物的相互作用 (2)。 这些药物转运蛋白在胎儿期和新生儿期似乎较少表达，但在7岁以后会增加 (4)

    (参见药动学概述。）

    参考文献

