外阴包涵物和表皮囊肿

看法 进行患者培训
外阴包涵囊肿含有上皮组织，表皮囊肿由皮脂腺发展而来。这两种囊肿含有细胞碎片，最后都将增大，有时也会感染。
包涵囊肿是最常见的外阴囊肿，也可发生在阴道。 他们可由外伤引起（如撕裂、外阴切开修补术），由表皮下的上皮组织包裹形成，也可自然发生。
上皮囊肿(皮脂腺囊肿)源于皮脂腺导管受阻。
未感染的囊肿一般没有症状，偶尔有刺激症状。呈白色或黄色，一般<1cm。感染的囊肿呈红色，有压痛，可引起性交痛。
根据临床进行外阴囊肿的诊断。
有症状的外阴囊肿需要治疗，治疗方法是切除囊肿。单个病灶切除可使用局部麻醉。对于多个病灶，推荐区域或全身麻醉。
阴道包涵囊肿
隐藏详情
阴道包涵体囊肿通常很小且无症状。
By permission of the publisher.From Spitzer M, Mann M.In Atlas of Clinical Gynecology: Gynecologic Pathology.Edited by M Stenchever (series editor) and B Goff.Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1998.(Courtesy of the International Society for the Study of Vulvar Disease.)
外阴表皮包涵囊肿
隐藏详情
显示了多个双侧外阴表皮包涵囊肿，以前称为皮脂腺囊肿。
By permission of the publisher.From Kaufman R, Brown D.In Atlas of Clinical Gynecology: Gynecologic Pathology.Edited by M Stenchever (series editor) and B Goff.Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 1998.