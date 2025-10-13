[a] Prevalence data from Hoffmann, M.M., März, W.(2009).Apo C-Ⅱ缺乏In: Lang, F.(eds) Encyclopedia of Molecular Mechanisms of Disease.Springer, Berlin, Heidelberg.https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-540-29676-8_137

[b] Prevalence data from Nie S, Chen G, Cao X, Zhang Y.Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis: a comprehensive review of pathogenesis, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and management. Orphanet J Rare Dis 2014;9:179.Published 2014 Nov 26.doi:10.1186/s13023-014-0179-4

[c] Prevalence data from Pericleous M, Kelly C, Wang T, Livingstone C, Ala A.Wolman's disease and cholesteryl ester storage disorder: the phenotypic spectrum of lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol 2017;2(9):670-679.doi:10.1016/S2468-1253(17)30052-3

[d] Data from Geller AS, Polisecki EY, Diffenderfer MR, et al.Genetic and secondary causes of severe HDL deficiency and cardiovascular disease. J Lipid Res 2018;59(12):2421-2435.doi:10.1194/jlr.M088203

[e] Prevalence data from Javed F, Hegele RA, Garg A, et al.Familial chylomicronemia syndrome: An expert clinical review from the National Lipid Association.J Clin Lipidol published March 21, 2025.doi: 10.1016/j.jacl.2025.03.013

[f] Prevalence data from Taghizadeh E, Farahani N, Mardani R, Taheri F, Taghizadeh H, Gheibihayat SM.Genetics of Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia (FCHL) Disorder: An Update. Biochem Genet 2022;60(2):453-481.doi:10.1007/s10528-021-10130-2

[g] Prevalence data from Tybjaerg-Hansen A, Humphries SEAtherosclerosis.Familial defective apolipoprotein B-100: a single mutation that causes hypercholesterolemia and premature coronary artery disease. 1992;96(2-3):91-107.doi:10.1016/0021-9150(92)90056-m

[h] Data from Shah AS, Wilson DP.Genetic Disorders Causing Hypertriglyceridemia in Children and Adolescents.[Updated 2023 Feb 22].In: Feingold KR, Anawalt B, Blackman MR, et al., editors.Endotext [Internet].South Dartmouth (MA): MDText.com, Inc.; 2000-.Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK395571/

[i] Data from Jackson CL, Ahmad Z, Das SR, Khera A.The evaluation and management of patients with LDL-C ≥ 190 mg/dL in a large health care system. Am J Prev Cardiol 2020;1:100002.Published 2020 May 1.doi:10.1016/j.ajpc.2020.100002

[j] Data from Mehta R, Elias-Lopez D, Martagon AJ, et al.LCAT deficiency: a systematic review with the clinical and genetic description of Mexican kindred. Lipids Health Dis 2021;20(1):70.Published 2021 Jul 13.doi:10.1186/s12944-021-01498-6