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遗传（原发性）血脂异常

遗传（原发性）血脂异常

疾病状态

遗传缺陷

遗传方式

流行情况

临床特征

治疗

Apo C-Ⅱ缺乏 [a]

Apo C-Ⅱ（导致功能性LPL缺乏）

隐性

< 百万分之一

成人可发生胰腺炎；常有代谢综合征

TG：>750mg/dL（>8.5mmol/L）

饮食：严格限制脂肪摄入，补充脂溶性维生素及中链甘油三酯

脑腱黄色瘤 [b]

肝脏线粒体27-羟化酶缺陷

胆汁酸合成受阻，胆固醇转化为胆甾烷醇，后者在血液、神经系统和其他器官中积累

隐性

罕见

白内障，早期发生的冠心病，神经病变，共济失调

鹅去氧胆酸

胆固醇酯贮积病沃尔曼病 [c]

溶酶体酸性脂肪酶缺乏

隐性

罕见

早期发生的冠心病

胆固醇酯和甘油三酯在肝脏、脾脏和淋巴结的溶酶体中堆积

肝硬化

可试用他汀类药物

酶替代

家族性apo AI 缺乏/突变[d]

Apo AI

未知

罕见

角膜混浊，黄瘤，部分患者有早期发生的冠心病

HDL: 15–30 mg/dL (0.39–0.78 mmol/L)

支持治疗

家族性乳糜微粒血症综合征（原称脂蛋白脂肪酶缺乏症）[e]

LPL基因

载脂蛋白 C2（APOC2）基因

APOA5基因

GP1HBP1基因

LMF1 基因

隐性

罕见

高甘油三酯血症、胰腺炎、发疹性黄瘤、脂血症性视网膜病变

TG>1000 mg/dL(11.2 mmol/L)

低脂饮食

贝特类

血浆置换

奥列扎森

家族性混合型高脂血症 [f]

不详，有多种缺陷和发病机制

显性

1/50 ~1/100

早期冠心病，占年龄< 60岁以下人群心肌梗死的约15%

Apo B：比例异常升高

TC：250～500mg/dL（6.5～13.0mmol/L）

TG：250～750mg/dL（2.8～8.5mmol/L）

低脂饮食

体重下降

降脂药物

家族性载脂蛋白B-100缺陷 [g]

载脂蛋白B（LDL受体结合区域缺陷）

LDL清除减少

显性

1/700

黄瘤、角膜老年环及早期发生的冠心病

TC：250～500mg/dL（6.5～13mmol/L）

低脂饮食

降脂药物

家族性异常beta脂蛋白血症 [h]

Apo E（通常为e2/e2纯合子）

乳糜微粒和VLDL清除减少

隐性（较常见）或显性（较少见）

1/5000

黄瘤（特别手掌处结节性），手掌黄色皱痕，早期发生的冠心病

TC：250～500mg/dL（6.5～13.0mmol/L）

TG：250～500mg/dL（2.8～5.6mmol/L）

低脂饮食

降脂药物

家族性高胆固醇血症 [i]

LDL受体缺陷

LDL清除减少

共显性

杂合子： 1/200

肌腱黄瘤、角膜弓、早期发生的冠心病（年龄30～50岁），约占年龄< 60岁人群中心肌梗死的5%

TC：250～500mg/dL（6.5～13mmol/L）

低脂饮食

降脂药物

LDL 血浆分离置换术（适用于纯合子患者和患有严重疾病的杂合子患者）

纯合子： 1/250,000–1/100万，（更多见于法裔加拿大人、黎巴嫩基督徒、南非人群）

手掌及跟腱黄瘤及结节性黄瘤，早发性冠心病（18岁前）

总胆固醇：>500mg/dL（>13mmol/L）

低脂饮食

降脂药物

LDL 血浆分离置换术（适用于纯合子患者和患有严重疾病的杂合子患者）

肝脏移植（适用于纯合子患者）

家族性高甘油三酯血症 [h]

不详，有多种缺陷和发病机制

显性

1/500

通常无症状或体征；偶尔有高尿酸血症，有时有早期动脉粥样硬化

甘油三酯：200-500mg/dL（2.3-5.6mmol/L），可能更高，取决于饮食和酒精摄入

低脂饮食

体重下降

降脂药物

家族性LCAT缺乏 [j]

LCAT基因

隐性

极为罕见

角膜混浊，贫血，慢性肾脏疾病

高密度脂蛋白胆固醇：< 10mg/dL (<0.26mmol/L)

限制脂肪摄入

肾移植

鱼眼病（部分性LCAT缺乏）

LCAT gene

隐性

极为罕见

角膜混浊

高密度脂蛋白胆固醇：< 10mg/dL (<0.26mmol/L)

支持治疗

肝脏脂酶缺乏

肝脏脂酶

隐性

极为罕见

早期发生的冠心病

TC：250～1500mg/dL（6.5～39mmol/L）

甘油三酯： 395–8200 mg/dL(4.5–93 mmol/L)

HDL：不定

低脂饮食、降脂药物

PCSK9功能性突变

LDL受体的降解增加

显性

未知

类似家族性高胆固醇血症

低脂饮食

降脂药物

多基因性高胆固醇血症

不详，有多种缺陷和发病机制

可变的

常见

早期发生的冠心病

TC：250～350mg/dL（6.5～9.0mmol/L）

低脂饮食

降脂药物

原发性低alpha脂蛋白血症（家族性或非家族性）

病因不明，可能与载脂蛋白A-I、C-III或A-IV相关

显性

罕见

早期发生的冠心病

HDL：15～35mg/dL (0.39–0.91 mmol/L)

运动

LDL-降脂药物

谷固醇血症

ABCG5ABCG8基因

隐性

罕见

肌腱黄色瘤，早期发生的冠心病

限制脂肪摄入

胆汁酸多价螯合剂

依泽替米贝（Ezetimibe）

丹吉尔病

ABCA1基因

隐性

罕见

部分患者有早期发生的冠心病，周围神经病变，溶血性贫血，角膜混浊，肝脾肿大，橙色扁桃体

HDL: < 5 mg/dL (<0.13 mmol/L)

低脂饮食

[a] Prevalence data from Hoffmann, M.M., März, W.(2009).Apo C-Ⅱ缺乏In: Lang, F.(eds) Encyclopedia of Molecular Mechanisms of Disease.Springer, Berlin, Heidelberg.https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-540-29676-8_137

[b] Prevalence data from Nie S, Chen G, Cao X, Zhang Y.Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis: a comprehensive review of pathogenesis, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and management. Orphanet J Rare Dis 2014;9:179.Published 2014 Nov 26.doi:10.1186/s13023-014-0179-4

[c] Prevalence data from Pericleous M, Kelly C, Wang T, Livingstone C, Ala A.Wolman's disease and cholesteryl ester storage disorder: the phenotypic spectrum of lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol 2017;2(9):670-679.doi:10.1016/S2468-1253(17)30052-3

[d] Data from Geller AS, Polisecki EY, Diffenderfer MR, et al.Genetic and secondary causes of severe HDL deficiency and cardiovascular disease. J Lipid Res 2018;59(12):2421-2435.doi:10.1194/jlr.M088203

[e] Prevalence data from Javed F, Hegele RA, Garg A, et al.Familial chylomicronemia syndrome: An expert clinical review from the National Lipid Association.J Clin Lipidol published March 21, 2025.doi: 10.1016/j.jacl.2025.03.013

[f] Prevalence data from Taghizadeh E, Farahani N, Mardani R, Taheri F, Taghizadeh H, Gheibihayat SM.Genetics of Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia (FCHL) Disorder: An Update. Biochem Genet 2022;60(2):453-481.doi:10.1007/s10528-021-10130-2

[g] Prevalence data from Tybjaerg-Hansen A, Humphries SEAtherosclerosis.Familial defective apolipoprotein B-100: a single mutation that causes hypercholesterolemia and premature coronary artery disease.  1992;96(2-3):91-107.doi:10.1016/0021-9150(92)90056-m

[h] Data from Shah AS, Wilson DP.Genetic Disorders Causing Hypertriglyceridemia in Children and Adolescents.[Updated 2023 Feb 22].In: Feingold KR, Anawalt B, Blackman MR, et al., editors.Endotext [Internet].South Dartmouth (MA): MDText.com, Inc.; 2000-.Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK395571/

[i] Data from Jackson CL, Ahmad Z, Das SR, Khera A.The evaluation and management of patients with LDL-C ≥ 190 mg/dL in a large health care system. Am J Prev Cardiol 2020;1:100002.Published 2020 May 1.doi:10.1016/j.ajpc.2020.100002

[j] Data from Mehta R, Elias-Lopez D, Martagon AJ, et al.LCAT deficiency: a systematic review with the clinical and genetic description of Mexican kindred. Lipids Health Dis 2021;20(1):70.Published 2021 Jul 13.doi:10.1186/s12944-021-01498-6

ABCA1=adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-binding cassette transporter A1（腺苷三磷酸（ATP）结合盒转运蛋白A1）；ABCG5和8=ATP-binding cassette subfamily G members 5 and 8（ATP结合盒G亚家族成员5和8）；apo=apoprotein（载脂蛋白）；CAD=coronary artery disease（冠状动脉疾病）；HDL=high-density lipoprotein（高密度脂蛋白）；LCAT=lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase（卵磷脂-胆固醇酰基转移酶）；LDL=low-density lipoprotein（低密度脂蛋白）；LPL =lipoprotein lipase（脂蛋白脂肪酶）；MI=myocardial infarction（心肌梗死）；PCSK9=proprotein convertase subtilisin-like/kexin type 9（前蛋白转化酶枯草溶菌素9型）；TC=total cholesterol（总胆固醇）；TG=triglyceride（甘油三酯）；VLDL=very-low-density lipoprotein（极低密度脂蛋白）。

[a] Prevalence data from Hoffmann, M.M., März, W.(2009).Apo C-Ⅱ缺乏In: Lang, F.(eds) Encyclopedia of Molecular Mechanisms of Disease.Springer, Berlin, Heidelberg.https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-540-29676-8_137

[b] Prevalence data from Nie S, Chen G, Cao X, Zhang Y.Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis: a comprehensive review of pathogenesis, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and management. Orphanet J Rare Dis 2014;9:179.Published 2014 Nov 26.doi:10.1186/s13023-014-0179-4

[c] Prevalence data from Pericleous M, Kelly C, Wang T, Livingstone C, Ala A.Wolman's disease and cholesteryl ester storage disorder: the phenotypic spectrum of lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol 2017;2(9):670-679.doi:10.1016/S2468-1253(17)30052-3

[d] Data from Geller AS, Polisecki EY, Diffenderfer MR, et al.Genetic and secondary causes of severe HDL deficiency and cardiovascular disease. J Lipid Res 2018;59(12):2421-2435.doi:10.1194/jlr.M088203

[e] Prevalence data from Javed F, Hegele RA, Garg A, et al.Familial chylomicronemia syndrome: An expert clinical review from the National Lipid Association.J Clin Lipidol published March 21, 2025.doi: 10.1016/j.jacl.2025.03.013

[f] Prevalence data from Taghizadeh E, Farahani N, Mardani R, Taheri F, Taghizadeh H, Gheibihayat SM.Genetics of Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia (FCHL) Disorder: An Update. Biochem Genet 2022;60(2):453-481.doi:10.1007/s10528-021-10130-2

[g] Prevalence data from Tybjaerg-Hansen A, Humphries SEAtherosclerosis.Familial defective apolipoprotein B-100: a single mutation that causes hypercholesterolemia and premature coronary artery disease.  1992;96(2-3):91-107.doi:10.1016/0021-9150(92)90056-m

[h] Data from Shah AS, Wilson DP.Genetic Disorders Causing Hypertriglyceridemia in Children and Adolescents.[Updated 2023 Feb 22].In: Feingold KR, Anawalt B, Blackman MR, et al., editors.Endotext [Internet].South Dartmouth (MA): MDText.com, Inc.; 2000-.Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK395571/

[i] Data from Jackson CL, Ahmad Z, Das SR, Khera A.The evaluation and management of patients with LDL-C ≥ 190 mg/dL in a large health care system. Am J Prev Cardiol 2020;1:100002.Published 2020 May 1.doi:10.1016/j.ajpc.2020.100002

[j] Data from Mehta R, Elias-Lopez D, Martagon AJ, et al.LCAT deficiency: a systematic review with the clinical and genetic description of Mexican kindred. Lipids Health Dis 2021;20(1):70.Published 2021 Jul 13.doi:10.1186/s12944-021-01498-6

ABCA1=adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-binding cassette transporter A1（腺苷三磷酸（ATP）结合盒转运蛋白A1）；ABCG5和8=ATP-binding cassette subfamily G members 5 and 8（ATP结合盒G亚家族成员5和8）；apo=apoprotein（载脂蛋白）；CAD=coronary artery disease（冠状动脉疾病）；HDL=high-density lipoprotein（高密度脂蛋白）；LCAT=lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase（卵磷脂-胆固醇酰基转移酶）；LDL=low-density lipoprotein（低密度脂蛋白）；LPL =lipoprotein lipase（脂蛋白脂肪酶）；MI=myocardial infarction（心肌梗死）；PCSK9=proprotein convertase subtilisin-like/kexin type 9（前蛋白转化酶枯草溶菌素9型）；TC=total cholesterol（总胆固醇）；TG=triglyceride（甘油三酯）；VLDL=very-low-density lipoprotein（极低密度脂蛋白）。

在这些主题中