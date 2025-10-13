遗传（原发性）血脂异常
疾病状态
遗传缺陷
遗传方式
流行情况
临床特征
治疗
Apo C-Ⅱ缺乏 [a]
Apo C-Ⅱ（导致功能性LPL缺乏）
隐性
< 百万分之一
成人可发生胰腺炎；常有代谢综合征
TG：>750mg/dL（>8.5mmol/L）
饮食：严格限制脂肪摄入，补充脂溶性维生素及中链甘油三酯
脑腱黄色瘤 [b]
肝脏线粒体27-羟化酶缺陷
胆汁酸合成受阻，胆固醇转化为胆甾烷醇，后者在血液、神经系统和其他器官中积累
隐性
罕见
白内障，早期发生的冠心病，神经病变，共济失调
鹅去氧胆酸
溶酶体酸性脂肪酶缺乏
隐性
罕见
早期发生的冠心病
胆固醇酯和甘油三酯在肝脏、脾脏和淋巴结的溶酶体中堆积
肝硬化
可试用他汀类药物
酶替代
家族性apo AI 缺乏/突变[d]
Apo AI
未知
罕见
角膜混浊，黄瘤，部分患者有早期发生的冠心病
HDL: 15–30 mg/dL (0.39–0.78 mmol/L)
支持治疗
家族性乳糜微粒血症综合征（原称脂蛋白脂肪酶缺乏症）[e]
LPL基因
载脂蛋白 C2（APOC2）基因
APOA5基因
GP1HBP1基因
LMF1 基因
隐性
罕见
高甘油三酯血症、胰腺炎、发疹性黄瘤、脂血症性视网膜病变
TG>1000 mg/dL(11.2 mmol/L)
低脂饮食
贝特类
血浆置换
奥列扎森
家族性混合型高脂血症 [f]
不详，有多种缺陷和发病机制
显性
1/50 ~1/100
早期冠心病，占年龄< 60岁以下人群心肌梗死的约15%
Apo B：比例异常升高
TC：250～500mg/dL（6.5～13.0mmol/L）
TG：250～750mg/dL（2.8～8.5mmol/L）
低脂饮食
体重下降
降脂药物
家族性载脂蛋白B-100缺陷 [g]
载脂蛋白B（LDL受体结合区域缺陷）
LDL清除减少
显性
1/700
黄瘤、角膜老年环及早期发生的冠心病
TC：250～500mg/dL（6.5～13mmol/L）
低脂饮食
降脂药物
家族性异常beta脂蛋白血症 [h]
Apo E（通常为e2/e2纯合子）
乳糜微粒和VLDL清除减少
隐性（较常见）或显性（较少见）
1/5000
黄瘤（特别手掌处结节性），手掌黄色皱痕，早期发生的冠心病
TC：250～500mg/dL（6.5～13.0mmol/L）
TG：250～500mg/dL（2.8～5.6mmol/L）
低脂饮食
降脂药物
家族性高胆固醇血症 [i]
LDL受体缺陷
LDL清除减少
共显性
杂合子： 1/200
肌腱黄瘤、角膜弓、早期发生的冠心病（年龄30～50岁），约占年龄< 60岁人群中心肌梗死的5%
TC：250～500mg/dL（6.5～13mmol/L）
低脂饮食
降脂药物
LDL 血浆分离置换术（适用于纯合子患者和患有严重疾病的杂合子患者）
纯合子： 1/250,000–1/100万，（更多见于法裔加拿大人、黎巴嫩基督徒、南非人群）
手掌及跟腱黄瘤及结节性黄瘤，早发性冠心病（18岁前）
总胆固醇：>500mg/dL（>13mmol/L）
低脂饮食
降脂药物
LDL 血浆分离置换术（适用于纯合子患者和患有严重疾病的杂合子患者）
肝脏移植（适用于纯合子患者）
家族性高甘油三酯血症 [h]
不详，有多种缺陷和发病机制
显性
1/500
通常无症状或体征；偶尔有高尿酸血症，有时有早期动脉粥样硬化
甘油三酯：200-500mg/dL（2.3-5.6mmol/L），可能更高，取决于饮食和酒精摄入
低脂饮食
体重下降
降脂药物
家族性LCAT缺乏 [j]
LCAT基因
隐性
极为罕见
角膜混浊，贫血，慢性肾脏疾病
高密度脂蛋白胆固醇：< 10mg/dL (<0.26mmol/L)
限制脂肪摄入
肾移植
鱼眼病（部分性LCAT缺乏）
LCAT gene
隐性
极为罕见
角膜混浊
高密度脂蛋白胆固醇：< 10mg/dL (<0.26mmol/L)
支持治疗
肝脏脂酶缺乏
肝脏脂酶
隐性
极为罕见
早期发生的冠心病
TC：250～1500mg/dL（6.5～39mmol/L）
甘油三酯： 395–8200 mg/dL(4.5–93 mmol/L)
HDL：不定
低脂饮食、降脂药物
PCSK9功能性突变
LDL受体的降解增加
显性
未知
类似家族性高胆固醇血症
低脂饮食
降脂药物
多基因性高胆固醇血症
不详，有多种缺陷和发病机制
可变的
常见
早期发生的冠心病
TC：250～350mg/dL（6.5～9.0mmol/L）
低脂饮食
降脂药物
原发性低alpha脂蛋白血症（家族性或非家族性）
病因不明，可能与载脂蛋白A-I、C-III或A-IV相关
显性
罕见
早期发生的冠心病
HDL：15～35mg/dL (0.39–0.91 mmol/L)
运动
LDL-降脂药物
谷固醇血症
ABCG5和ABCG8基因
隐性
罕见
肌腱黄色瘤，早期发生的冠心病
限制脂肪摄入
胆汁酸多价螯合剂
依泽替米贝（Ezetimibe）
丹吉尔病
ABCA1基因
隐性
罕见
部分患者有早期发生的冠心病，周围神经病变，溶血性贫血，角膜混浊，肝脾肿大，橙色扁桃体
HDL: < 5 mg/dL (<0.13 mmol/L)
低脂饮食
[a] Prevalence data from Hoffmann, M.M., März, W.(2009).Apo C-Ⅱ缺乏In: Lang, F.(eds) Encyclopedia of Molecular Mechanisms of Disease.Springer, Berlin, Heidelberg.https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-540-29676-8_137
[b] Prevalence data from Nie S, Chen G, Cao X, Zhang Y.Cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis: a comprehensive review of pathogenesis, clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and management. Orphanet J Rare Dis 2014;9:179.Published 2014 Nov 26.doi:10.1186/s13023-014-0179-4
[c] Prevalence data from Pericleous M, Kelly C, Wang T, Livingstone C, Ala A.Wolman's disease and cholesteryl ester storage disorder: the phenotypic spectrum of lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol 2017;2(9):670-679.doi:10.1016/S2468-1253(17)30052-3
[d] Data from Geller AS, Polisecki EY, Diffenderfer MR, et al.Genetic and secondary causes of severe HDL deficiency and cardiovascular disease. J Lipid Res 2018;59(12):2421-2435.doi:10.1194/jlr.M088203
[e] Prevalence data from Javed F, Hegele RA, Garg A, et al.Familial chylomicronemia syndrome: An expert clinical review from the National Lipid Association.J Clin Lipidol published March 21, 2025.doi: 10.1016/j.jacl.2025.03.013
[f] Prevalence data from Taghizadeh E, Farahani N, Mardani R, Taheri F, Taghizadeh H, Gheibihayat SM.Genetics of Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia (FCHL) Disorder: An Update. Biochem Genet 2022;60(2):453-481.doi:10.1007/s10528-021-10130-2
[g] Prevalence data from Tybjaerg-Hansen A, Humphries SEAtherosclerosis.Familial defective apolipoprotein B-100: a single mutation that causes hypercholesterolemia and premature coronary artery disease. 1992;96(2-3):91-107.doi:10.1016/0021-9150(92)90056-m
[h] Data from Shah AS, Wilson DP.Genetic Disorders Causing Hypertriglyceridemia in Children and Adolescents.[Updated 2023 Feb 22].In: Feingold KR, Anawalt B, Blackman MR, et al., editors.Endotext [Internet].South Dartmouth (MA): MDText.com, Inc.; 2000-.Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK395571/
[i] Data from Jackson CL, Ahmad Z, Das SR, Khera A.The evaluation and management of patients with LDL-C ≥ 190 mg/dL in a large health care system. Am J Prev Cardiol 2020;1:100002.Published 2020 May 1.doi:10.1016/j.ajpc.2020.100002
[j] Data from Mehta R, Elias-Lopez D, Martagon AJ, et al.LCAT deficiency: a systematic review with the clinical and genetic description of Mexican kindred. Lipids Health Dis 2021;20(1):70.Published 2021 Jul 13.doi:10.1186/s12944-021-01498-6
ABCA1=adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-binding cassette transporter A1（腺苷三磷酸（ATP）结合盒转运蛋白A1）；ABCG5和8=ATP-binding cassette subfamily G members 5 and 8（ATP结合盒G亚家族成员5和8）；apo=apoprotein（载脂蛋白）；CAD=coronary artery disease（冠状动脉疾病）；HDL=high-density lipoprotein（高密度脂蛋白）；LCAT=lecithin-cholesterol acyltransferase（卵磷脂-胆固醇酰基转移酶）；LDL=low-density lipoprotein（低密度脂蛋白）；LPL =lipoprotein lipase（脂蛋白脂肪酶）；MI=myocardial infarction（心肌梗死）；PCSK9=proprotein convertase subtilisin-like/kexin type 9（前蛋白转化酶枯草溶菌素9型）；TC=total cholesterol（总胆固醇）；TG=triglyceride（甘油三酯）；VLDL=very-low-density lipoprotein（极低密度脂蛋白）。