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序贯器官衰竭（SOFA）评分

序贯器官衰竭（SOFA）评分

参数

评分：0

评分：1

评分：2

评分：3

评分：4

PaO2/FiO2

≥ 400mmHg（53.3kPa）

<400mmHg（53.3kPa）

<300mmHg（40kPa）

呼吸支持下<200mmHg（26.7kPa）

呼吸支持下<100mmHg（13.3kPa）

血小板

150 × 103/mcL（150×109/L）

< 150 × 103/mcL（<150×109/L）

< 100 × 103/mcL（<100×109/L）

< 50 × 103/mcL（<50×109/L）

< 20 × 103/mcL（<20×109/L）

胆红素

<1.2mg/dL（20micromol/L）

1.2～1.9mg/dL（20～32micromol/L）

2.0～5.9mg/dL（33～101micromol/L）

6.0～11.9mg/dL（102～204micromol/L）

> 12.0mg/dL（204micromol/L）

心血管（给药时，药物应给予1小时）

MAP70mmHg

MAP <70mmHg

多巴胺 < 5微克/公斤/分钟

使用任意剂量的多巴酚丁胺

多巴胺 5.1～15 微克/千克/分钟

肾上腺素 0.1 微克/公斤/分钟

去甲肾上腺素 0.1 微克/公斤/分钟

多巴胺 > 15 微克/公斤/分钟

肾上腺素 > 0.1 微克/公斤/分钟

去甲肾上腺素 > 0.1 微克/公斤/分钟

格拉斯哥昏迷量表评分*

15分

13-14分

10～12分

6-9分

<6分

肌酐

<1.2mg/dL（110micromol/L）

1.2～1.9mg/dL（110～170micromol/L）

2.0～3.4mg/dL（171～299micromol/L）

3.5～4.9mg/dL（300～400micromol/L）

> 5.0mg/dL（440micromol/L）

尿量

<500mL/天

< 200 mL/天

*评分越高，表明神经系统功能越好。

FiO2 =吸氧浓度;kPa=千帕斯卡; MAP =平均动脉压;PaO2 =动脉血氧分压。

Adapted from Singer M, Deutschman CS, Seymour CW, et al.The third international consensus definitions for sepsis and septic shock (sepsis-3).JAMA.2016;315(8):801-810.doi:10.1001/jama.2016.0287

*评分越高，表明神经系统功能越好。

FiO2 =吸氧浓度;kPa=千帕斯卡; MAP =平均动脉压;PaO2 =动脉血氧分压。

Adapted from Singer M, Deutschman CS, Seymour CW, et al.The third international consensus definitions for sepsis and septic shock (sepsis-3).JAMA.2016;315(8):801-810.doi:10.1001/jama.2016.0287

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