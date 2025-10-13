序贯器官衰竭（SOFA）评分
参数
评分：0
评分：1
评分：2
评分：3
评分：4
PaO2/FiO2
≥ 400mmHg（53.3kPa）
<400mmHg（53.3kPa）
<300mmHg（40kPa）
呼吸支持下<200mmHg（26.7kPa）
呼吸支持下<100mmHg（13.3kPa）
血小板
≥ 150 × 103/mcL（≥150×109/L）
< 150 × 103/mcL（<150×109/L）
< 100 × 103/mcL（<100×109/L）
< 50 × 103/mcL（<50×109/L）
< 20 × 103/mcL（<20×109/L）
胆红素
<1.2mg/dL（20micromol/L）
1.2～1.9mg/dL（20～32micromol/L）
2.0～5.9mg/dL（33～101micromol/L）
6.0～11.9mg/dL（102～204micromol/L）
> 12.0mg/dL（204micromol/L）
心血管（给药时，药物应给予≥1小时）
MAP≥70mmHg
MAP <70mmHg
多巴胺 < 5微克/公斤/分钟
或
使用任意剂量的多巴酚丁胺
多巴胺 5.1～15 微克/千克/分钟
或
肾上腺素 ≤ 0.1 微克/公斤/分钟
或
去甲肾上腺素 ≤ 0.1 微克/公斤/分钟
多巴胺 > 15 微克/公斤/分钟
或
肾上腺素 > 0.1 微克/公斤/分钟
或
去甲肾上腺素 > 0.1 微克/公斤/分钟
格拉斯哥昏迷量表评分*
15分
13-14分
10～12分
6-9分
<6分
肌酐
<1.2mg/dL（110micromol/L）
1.2～1.9mg/dL（110～170micromol/L）
2.0～3.4mg/dL（171～299micromol/L）
3.5～4.9mg/dL（300～400micromol/L）
> 5.0mg/dL（440micromol/L）
尿量
—
—
—
<500mL/天
< 200 mL/天
*评分越高，表明神经系统功能越好。
FiO2 =吸氧浓度;kPa=千帕斯卡; MAP =平均动脉压;PaO2 =动脉血氧分压。
Adapted from Singer M, Deutschman CS, Seymour CW, et al.The third international consensus definitions for sepsis and septic shock (sepsis-3).JAMA.2016;315(8):801-810.doi:10.1001/jama.2016.0287