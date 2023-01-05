硫酸软骨素是一种黏多糖，是软骨的一种天然成分。它可从鲨鱼或牛软骨中提取，或人工合成。其组成有所不同。它通常与葡萄糖胺联合使用。
(参见 膳食补充剂概述。)
声明
证据
硫酸软骨素功效研究的证据存在不一致。氨基葡萄糖/软骨素关节炎干预试验（GAIT）是一项大型、随机、双盲、安慰剂对照、多中心临床试验，研究了使用氨基葡萄糖（每天3次口服500 mg）、硫酸软骨素（每天3次口服400 mg）和这两种药物组合治疗膝关节骨性关节炎；在整个组中，疼痛没有减轻。然而，亚组分析表明其在中度至重度膝关节疼痛亚组病人中有效 (1)。 在该试验之前，只有小型试验研究了硫酸软骨素单独或与葡糖胺联合治疗骨关节炎。
一项对43项随机对照试验的综述还表明，尽管生活质量可能会改善，但在短期研究中，软骨素的益处仅限于轻微的疼痛改善 (2)。 对18项随机安慰剂对照试验的不同荟萃分析发现，软骨素的治疗时间为13至104周，可减少疼痛并改善功能。（3个)。 疗效不一的原因是由于几种食品级硫酸软骨素补充剂质量差，而明确纯度的医药级硫酸软骨素和寡糖序列软骨素是有效的，并可以用于治疗 (4)。 在随机安慰剂对照的CONCEPT研究中，药物级硫酸软骨素800 mg对膝骨关节炎的疗效优于安慰剂，与塞来昔布相似 (5)。 骨关节炎症状和病因的异同使得硫酸软骨素在临床使用困难。
美国风湿病学会建议不要使用软骨素治疗骨关节炎（6个)，而欧洲骨关节炎临床和经济方面协会 (ESCEO) 推荐药物级软骨素 (7)。
不良反应
未报道有严重副作用。最常见的副作用为胃痛，恶心和其他胃肠道症状。
硫酸软骨素的动物、非药物级来源可能含有可能导致疾病的病毒、朊病毒或细菌 (8)。
药物相互作用
硫酸软骨素可影响华法林的抗凝作用 (9)。
参考文献
1.Clegg DO, Reda DJ, Harris CL, et al: Glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, and the two in combination for painful knee osteoarthritis.N Engl J Med 354(8):795-808, 2006.doi:10.1056/NEJMoa052771
2.Singh JA, Noorbaloochi S, MacDonald R, et al: Chondroitin for osteoarthritis.Cochrane Database Syst Rev 1:CD005614, 2015.doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD005614.pub2
3.Honvo G, Bruyère O, Geerinck A, et al: Efficacy of chondroitin sulfate in patients with knee osteoarthritis: a comprehensive meta-analysis exploring inconsistencies in randomized, placebo-controlled trials. Adv Ther 36(5):1085-1099, 2019.doi:10.1007/s12325-019-00921-w
4.Hochberg M, Chevalier X, Henrotin Y, et al: Symptom and structure modification in osteoarthritis with pharmaceutical-grade chondroitin sulfate: what's the evidence?Curr Med Res Opin 29(3): 259-267, 2013.doi: 10.1185/03007995.2012.753430
5.Reginster JY, Dudler J, Blicharski T, et al: Pharmaceutical-grade chondroitin sulfate is as effective as celecoxib and superior to placebo in symptomatic knee osteoarthritis: the ChONdroitin versus CElecoxib versus Placebo Trial (CONCEPT).Ann Rheum Dis 76(9):1537-1543, 2017.doi: 10.1136/annrheumdis-2016-210860
6. Kolasinski SL, Neogi T, Hochberg MC, et al: 2019 American College of Rheumatology/Arthritis Foundation Guideline for the Management of Osteoarthritis of the Hand, Hip, and Knee [published correction appears in Arthritis Rheumatol. 2021 May;73(5):799]. Arthritis Rheumatol 72(2):220-233, 2020.doi:10.1002/art.41142
7.Bruyère O, Honvo G, Veronese N, et al: An updated algorithm recommendation for the management of knee osteoarthritis from the European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO). Semin Arthritis Rheum 49(3):337-350, 2019.doi:10.1016/j.semarthrit.2019.04.008
8.Volpi N: Chondroitin sulfate safety and quality.Molecules 12;24(8), 2019.pii: E1447.doi: 10.3390/molecules24081447
9.Knudsen JF, Sokol GH: Potential glucosamine-warfarin interaction resulting in increased international normalized ratio: case report and review of the literature and MedWatch database.Pharmacotherapy 28(4):540-548, 2008.doi: 10.1592/phco.28.4.540
更多信息
以下英语资源可能会有用。 请注意，本手册对这些资源的内容不承担任何责任。
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: General information on the use of glucosamine and chondroitin for osteoarthritis