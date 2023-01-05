天然的甘草，味甘，提取自灌木（Glycyrrhiza glabra光果甘草）的根部，可制成胶囊、片剂或提取液使用。大部分美国产的甘草糖是添加了人工香料而不含天然的甘草。甘草甜素是天然甘草的活性成分。那些对甘草甜素特别敏感的人可以选择，经过特殊处理的只含有非常低的甘草酸量（约十分之一）甘草制品。这些产品被称为去甘草甜素的甘草。
（另见膳食补充剂概述和National Institutes of Health (NIH): Licorice Root。)
不良反应
在低剂量或正常服用水平，很少有不良反应的报道。服用高剂量的甘草（>1盎司/日）或者甘草甜素可导致肾脏的水钠潴留以及引起高血压和失钾从而引起低血钾(假多醛固酮症）。排钾增加可对心脏病患者及服用地高辛或利尿剂（亦可增加排钾）的患者造成不良影响。高血压患者应避免服用甘草。
甘草可增加早产的风险，因此孕妇应避免使用。
药物相互作用
甘草可能
与华法林相互作用，降低其有效性，增加凝血风险
通过影响钾水平与地高辛相互作用
由于盐和水的潴留增加，降压药物的有效性降低
降低紫杉醇和顺铂的效果
增加皮质类固醇的不良反应
增加或减少雌激素的效果
另外，一些专家认为，甘草有一些类似于一种叫做单胺氧化酶（MAO）抑制剂的抗抑郁剂的活性，因此可能加剧这些药物的不良反应。
参考文献
更多信息
以下英语资源可能会有用。 请注意，本手册对这些资源的内容不承担任何责任。
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: General information on the use of licorice root as a dietary supplement