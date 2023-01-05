锯叶棕 （Serenoa repens, Serenoa serrulata）浆果含有植物的活性成分。这种活性成分，被认为是脂肪酸，似乎抑制5-alpha-还原酶，因而对抗睾酮 转化为双氢睾酮。其果实可以做茶，也可以萃取制成片剂、胶囊或液体制品。临床试验中用到的剂型大多是其己烷浸出物，其中80％～90％的成分为基本脂肪酸和植物固醇。
（另见膳食补充剂概述和National Institutes of Health (NIH): Saw palmetto。)
声明
许多关于男性使用锯叶棕来治疗良性前列腺增生（BPH）的症状（如尿频）的报道。其他关于锯叶棕的作用是它可增加精子产量，增大乳房尺寸和提高性能力。常用剂量是320mg，1次/日或160mg，2次/日。
证据
没有科学证据表明锯锯叶棕可以逆转BPH。一个369人参加的双盲，多中心，安慰剂对照的随试验发现，增加锯叶棕果实提取物的使用剂量多于安慰剂组并没有减少下尿路症状 (1)。此外，2012年Cochrane32个随机对照试验系统评价后认为，使用2倍和3倍的剂量的锯叶棕并不能提高与前列腺增生有相同下尿路症状的男性尿流或前列腺的大小 (2)。然而，2018年对27项针对锯棕榈的特定己烷提取物的研究（5800名受试者）进行系统回顾和荟萃分析，发现夜尿症减少且尿流改善 (3)。
2020年对1080名男性进行的四项研究的荟萃分析报告指出，锯棕榈对患有前列腺增生症的男性具有与坦索罗辛相当的疗效。国际前列腺症状评分 (IPSS)、最大流速、排尿后残留量或生活质量在统计学上没有显着差异（4)。然而，2021年对22项随机对照试验（8564名受试者）进行了网络荟萃分析，将锯棕榈与安慰剂和各种α-受体阻滞剂进行比较，报告称下尿路症状（LUTS）和峰值尿流缺乏有意义的改善。（5)。2021年对27项试验（4853名受试者）进行了不同的荟萃分析，报告称锯棕榈在治疗BPH引起的LUTS方面缺乏益处（6)。因此，有许多研究评估锯棕榈对前列腺增生或LUTS的影响，结果各不相同。加拿大泌尿外科协会指南不赞成将植物疗法（包括锯棕榈）用于治疗前列腺增生（7)。
一项小型、随机、对照试验报告称，在经尿道前列腺切除术前 2 个月使用锯棕榈可缩短手术持续时间和更有利的术后病程 (8)。
尚未证明锯叶棕可增加精子产量，增大乳房尺寸或提高性能力。
不良反应
药物相互作用
锯棕榈无药物相互作用的报道 (12);然而，尽管没有有力的证据，由于可能存在肝毒性或出血的风险，服用华法林的患者在考虑服用锯叶棕时要小心。
锯棕榈可能与口服避孕药或激素替代疗法中的 雌激素 发生相互作用，并降低其益处。
(参考表一些可能的膳食补充剂-药物相互作用。）
参考文献
1.Barry MJ, Meleth S, Lee JY, et al; Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Urological Symptoms (CAMUS) Study Group: Effect of increasing doses of saw palmetto extract on lower urinary tract symptoms: a randomized trial.JAMA 306(12):1344-1351, 2011.doi: 10.1001/jama.2011.1364
2.Tacklind J, Macdonald R, Rutks I, et al: Serenoa repens for benign prostatic hyperplasia.Cochrane Database Syst Rev 12:CD001423, 2012.doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD001423.
3.Vela-Navarrete R, Alcaraz A, Rodriguez-Antolin A, et al: Efficacy and safety of a hexanic extract of Serenoa repens (Permixon®) for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (LUTS/BPH): systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials and observational studies.BJU Int 10.1111/bju.14362, 2018.doi: 10.1111/bju.14362
4.Cai T, Cui Y, Yu S, et al: Comparison of serenoa repens with tamsulosin in the treatment of B=benign prostatic hyperplasia: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Am J Mens Health 14(2):1557988320905407, 2020.doi:10.1177/1557988320905407
5.Russo GI, Scandura C, Di Mauro M, et al: Clinical efficacy of serenoa repens versus placebo versus alpha-blockers for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms/benign prostatic enlargement: a systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials. Eur Urol Focus 7(2):420-431, 2021.doi:10.1016/j.euf.2020.01.002
6.Trivisonno LF, Sgarbossa N, Alvez GA, et al: Serenoa repens for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic enlargement: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Investig Clin Urol 62(5):520-534, 2021.doi:10.4111/icu.20210254
7.Elterman D, Aubé-Peterkin M, Evans H, et al: UPDATE - Canadian Urological Association guideline: male lower urinary tract symptoms/benign prostatic hyperplasia. Can Urol Assoc J 16(8):245-256, 2022.doi:10.5489/cuaj.7906
8.Anceschi R, Bisi M, Ghidini N, et al: Serenoa repens (Permixon®) reduces intra- and postoperative complications of surgical treatments of benign prostatic hyperplasia.Minerva Urol Nefrol 62(3):219-223, 2010.
9.Lapi F, Gallo E, Giocaliere E, et al: Acute liver damage due to Serenoa repens: a case report.Br J Clin Pharmacol 69(5):558-560, 2010.doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2125.2010.03618.x
10.Wargo KA, Allman E, Ibrahim F: A possible case of saw palmetto-induced pancreatitis.South Med J 103(7):683-685, 2010.doi: 10.1097/SMJ.0b013e3181e1e3ee
11.Habib FK, Wyllie MG: Not all brands are created equal: a comparison of selected components of different brands of Serenoa repens extract. Prostate Cancer Prostatic Dis 7(3):195-200, 2004.doi:10.1038/sj.pcan.4500746
12.Izzo AA, Ernst E: Interactions between herbal medicines and prescribed drugs: an updated systematic review.Drugs 69(13):1777-1798, 2009.doi: 10.2165/11317010-000000000-00000
更多信息
以下英语资源可能会有用。 请注意，本手册对这些资源的内容不承担任何责任。
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: General information on the use of saw palmetto as a dietary supplement