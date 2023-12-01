skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册医学专业人士版
磁体

（脉冲电磁疗法；磁疗）

作者：Denise Millstine, MD, Mayo Clinic
已审核/已修订 12月 2023
磁疗(一种能量疗法)利用静电磁场（由永磁体产生恒定场）或脉冲电磁场（由电磁铁产生的间歇磁场）。操作者将磁体置于身上或将身体受伤部位置于诱导电场中以达到减轻疼痛或强化治疗的目的。(参见综合、补充和替代医学概述。)

证据和使用

磁体是一种特别流行的对肌肉骨骼疾病和神经性疼痛的常用治疗，尽管有关其疗效的数据不一。

对于静态磁疗，系统评价发现对慢性疼痛和颈部疼痛没有益处(1)，高质量的研究发现对骨关节炎和类风湿关节炎没有益处(2)。

脉冲电磁疗法的生物效应因为静态磁场的不同产生差异。一些证据表明，脉冲电磁疗法可缓解疼痛。一项荟萃分析发现，高频重复经颅磁刺激可以缓解神经性疼痛（3)。 另一项研究显示，膝骨关节炎患者的身体机能有所改善，但疼痛或僵硬没有改善 (4）。使用脉冲电磁场来加速未愈合骨折的疗效是得到确认的。

可能的禁忌证

包括孕妇（对胎儿影响不明）和植入心脏装置、胰岛素泵或贴片用药。

参考文献

  1. 1.Kroeling P, Gross A, Graham N, et al: Electrotherapy for neck pain.Cochrane Database Syst Rev (8):CD004251, 2013.doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD004251.pub5.PMID: 23979926.

  2. 2.Pittler MH, Brown EM, Ernst E: Static magnets for reducing pain: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized trials.CMAJ 177(7):736–42, 2007.

  3. 3.Jin Y, Xing G, Li G, et al: High frequency repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy for chronic neuropathic pain: a meta-analysis.Pain Physician18(6):E1029-46, 2015.

  4. 4.Chen L, Duan X, Xing F, et al: Effects of pulsed electromagnetic field therapy on pain, stiffness and physical function in patients with knee osteoarthritis: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.J Rehabil Med 16;51(11):821-827, 2019.doi: 10.2340/16501977-2613

