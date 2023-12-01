磁疗(一种能量疗法)利用静电磁场（由永磁体产生恒定场）或脉冲电磁场（由电磁铁产生的间歇磁场）。操作者将磁体置于身上或将身体受伤部位置于诱导电场中以达到减轻疼痛或强化治疗的目的。(参见综合、补充和替代医学概述。)
证据和使用
可能的禁忌证
包括孕妇（对胎儿影响不明）和植入心脏装置、胰岛素泵或贴片用药。
