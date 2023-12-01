skip to main content
灵气疗法

作者：Denise Millstine, MD, Mayo Clinic
已审核/已修订 12月 2023
灵气，起源于日本，是一种能量医学。在灵气疗法中，操作者打算通过他们的双手将灵气传输到患者体内，促进愈合。

对灵气治疗疼痛和焦虑症的系统评价提示了有益的结果（1, 2)。 然而，灵气的高质量临床试验有限，证据也不尽相同。其他系统评价未显示出对抑郁症或其他临床情况（3)的益处（4）。

(参见综合、补充和替代医学概述。)

