1.Xu QY, Yang JS, Yang L, et al: Effects of different scraping techniques on body surface blood perfusion volume and local skin temperature of healthy subjects.J Tradit Chin Med 31(4):316-20, 2011.doi:10.1016/s0254-6272(12)60011-9

2.Yuan QL, Guo TM, Liu L, Sun F, Zhang YG: Traditional Chinese medicine for neck pain and low back pain: a systematic review and meta-analysis. PLoS One 10(2):e0117146, 2015.2015 年 2 月 24 日发布。doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0117146