刮痧(一种以身体为基础的操作治疗)，也称为“gua sha”，涉及在润滑(油或湿)的皮肤上用钝的工具进行摩擦，通常在背部、颈部或四肢。刮痧在体育运动中很流行，尤其是举重运动。据认为，刮痧可增加流向某个区域的血液，并促进新陈代谢和愈合（1)。 根据所使用的工具，刮痧也可以称为压印或匙刮。
这些疗法已在肌肉骨骼疾病，头痛和绝经期症状中进行了研究 (2, 3)。
刮痧可能会引起瘀斑。
(参见综合、补充和替代医学概述。)
