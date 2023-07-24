skip to main content
Guy P. Armstrong, MD

专业和专长

  • General cardiology, Angioplasty and stents, Pacemakers, Cardiac ultrasound

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Examination in Cardiac Pacing and Defibrillation of the North American Society of Pacing and Electrophysiology
  • Fellowship: Cardiac Intervention, Auckland City Hospital
  • Medical School: University of Auckland School of Medicine, Auckland, NZ
  • Advanced Fellowship: Cardiac Imaging, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, Royal Australasian College of Physicians
  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, European Society of Cardiology
  • Fellow, Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand

手册章节和评论