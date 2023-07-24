skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

George R. Brown, MD

专业和专长

  • General Psychiatry, Gender Identity Disorders, Psychopharmacology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

认证

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
  • American Board of General Psychiatry

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Distinguished Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
  • Lifetime Achievement Award for Transgender Research, World Professional Association for Transgender Health
  • Author or coauthor of over 175 professional publications and book chapters

手册章节和评论