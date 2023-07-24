skip to main content
Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM

专业和专长

  • Nuclear medicine physics, Medical health physics, Radiation science

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Doctorate, Radiological Physics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

认证

  • American Board of Medical Physics, nuclear medicine physics and medical health physics
  • American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

手册章节和评论