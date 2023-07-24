Frances E. Casey, MD, MPH

Medical School: Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA
Internship: Winthrop University Hospital, Mineola, NY
Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Winthrop University Hospital
Fellowship: Family Planning, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC
Master of Public Health: Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
认证
American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center Teaching Award, 2018
Stony Brook University Teaching Award, 2008, 2010
Casey FE, Ye PP, Perritt JD, et al: A randomized controlled trial evaluating same-day mifepristone and misoprostol compared to misoprostol alone for cervical preparation prior to second-trimester surgical abortion. Contraception 94(2):127-133, 2016.
Casey FE, Sonenstein FL, Astone N, et al: Family planning and preconception health among men in their mid-30s: Developing indicators and describing need. Am J Men's Health 10(1):59-67, 2016.
Casey FE, Chelmow DP: Contraception in women with thromboembolism and thrombophilia. The Foundation for Excellence in Women's Health Care; Online: http://www.exxcellence.org/pearls.php?id=100, October 2015.
Casey FE, Gomez-Lobo V: Disparities in contraceptive access and provision. Semin Reprod Med 31:347-359, 2013.
Casey FE, Lau KN, Mesbah MC, Khalife ME: Use of laparoscopy in resolution of intussusception in the third trimester of pregnancy. J Reprod Med 54: 712-714, 2009.