Frances E. Casey, MD, MPH

专业和专长

  • Family Planning, General Obstetrics and Gynecology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, GA
  • Internship: Winthrop University Hospital, Mineola, NY
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Winthrop University Hospital
  • Fellowship: Family Planning, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC
  • Master of Public Health: Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

认证

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center Teaching Award, 2018
  • Stony Brook University Teaching Award, 2008, 2010
  • Casey FE, Ye PP, Perritt JD, et al: A randomized controlled trial evaluating same-day mifepristone and misoprostol compared to misoprostol alone for cervical preparation prior to second-trimester surgical abortion. Contraception 94(2):127-133, 2016.
  • Casey FE, Sonenstein FL, Astone N, et al: Family planning and preconception health among men in their mid-30s: Developing indicators and describing need. Am J Men's Health 10(1):59-67, 2016.
  • Casey FE, Chelmow DP: Contraception in women with thromboembolism and thrombophilia. The Foundation for Excellence in Women's Health Care; Online: http://www.exxcellence.org/pearls.php?id=100, October 2015.
  • Casey FE, Gomez-Lobo V: Disparities in contraceptive access and provision. Semin Reprod Med 31:347-359, 2013.
  • Casey FE, Lau KN, Mesbah MC, Khalife ME: Use of laparoscopy in resolution of intussusception in the third trimester of pregnancy. J Reprod Med 54: 712-714, 2009.

