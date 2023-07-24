honeypot link
Deborah M. Consolini, MD
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Connecticut School of Medicine
- Residency: Pediatrics, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, Philadelphia, PA
- Primary Care Faculty Development Fellowship Program, East Lansing, MI
认证
- American Board of Pediatrics - General Pediatrics
- American Board of Pediatrics - Pediatric Hospital Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 2014
- Suburban Life Magazine Top Doctors for Children, 2014
- Jefferson Family and Community Medicine Outside Preceptor Award, 2015
- Faculty Teaching Award, 2008
- Dean’s Citation, Jefferson Medical College, 2006
手册章节和评论