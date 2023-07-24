skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
William Coryell, MD

专业和专长

  • Psychiatry, Anxiety and Mood Disorders

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine, Augusta, GA
  • Internship: Washington University – Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Washington University, St. Louis, MO

认证

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • University of Iowa Regents Award for Faculty Excellence, 2009-2010
  • ISI Highly Cited in Neuroscience, psychology/psychiatry and research
  • Fellow, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology
  • Over 375 referee-journal publications
  • Google Scholar H-Index=118

手册章节和评论