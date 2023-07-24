skip to main content
Joel E. Dimsdale, MD

专业和专长

  • Psychiatry, Stress, Somatic Symptom Disorders

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Fellowship: Psychobiology, New England Regional Primate Center, Boston, MA

认证

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 450 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Editor-in-Chief Emeritus, Psychosomatic Medicine
  • Regent Edward A. Dickson Emeritus Professor, University of California
  • Member, DSM5 taskforce and Chair, Somatic Symptom Disorders workgroup
  • Oliver Johnson Award for Distinguished Leadership, University of California
  • Consultant to National Academies of Science, NASA, NIH, Department of Justice

