MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Jeffrey S. Dungan, MD

专业和专长

  • Reproductive Genetics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Genetic Counseling, Prenatal Diagnosis

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, NE
  • Internship: Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, NE
  • Residency: University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA
  • Fellowship: University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN

认证

  • American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics - Clinical Genetics
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Super Doc
  • Editor, Year Book of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women’s Health, 2007-present
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals

