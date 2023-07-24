skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Josephine Elia, MD

专业和专长

  • Psychiatry, Pediatrics

所属单位

  • Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior, Professor of Pediatrics
  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Medical College of Pennsylvania/Hahnemann University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Internship/Residency: Psychiatry, Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Drexel University College of Medicine/Hahnemann, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Psychiatry, National Institute of Health Clinical Center, Bethesda, MD

认证

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Child Neurology
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Philadelphia Magazine's Top Doctors, 2014-2016
  • Best Doctors in America, 2014
  • Delaware Today magazine, Top Doctors, 2014
  • Over 55 chapters in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论