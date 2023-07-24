honeypot link
James Fernandez, MD, PhD
专业和专长
- Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Immunodeficiencies
受教育程度
- Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
- Residency: Internal Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Allergy and Immunology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
- Doctorate: Biochemistry and Nutrition, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
认证
- American Board of Allergy and Immunology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论