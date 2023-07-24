skip to main content
James Fernandez, MD, PhD

专业和专长

  • Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Immunodeficiencies

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Allergy and Immunology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Doctorate: Biochemistry and Nutrition, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH

认证

  • American Board of Allergy and Immunology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论