Teodoro Ernesto Figueroa, MD

专业和专长

  • Pediatric Urology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
  • Internship: General Surgery, Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation, New Orleans, LA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation, New Orleans, LA
  • Residency: Urology, Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Urology, Children's Hospital of Michigan, Detroit, MI

认证

  • American Board of Urology
  • American Board of Urology - Pediatric Urology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Philadelphia Magazine's Top Doctors, 2014-2016
  • Delaware Today Magazine, Top Doctors, 2014-2015
  • Best Doctors in America. 2011, 2013, 2014
  • South Jersey Magazine's Top Children's Physicians, 2014
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

