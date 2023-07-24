skip to main content
Lara A. Friel, MD, PhD

专业和专长

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Perinatology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Finch University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical School, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Mount Sinai Medical Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI

认证

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论