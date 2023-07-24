honeypot link
Robert Peter Gale, MD, PhD, DSC(hc)
专业和专长
- Hematology, Oncology, Transplantation, Molecular biology, Radiation biology
受教育程度
- Medical School: State University of New York at Buffalo
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles
- Fellowship: Hematology and Oncology, University of California, Los Angeles
- Doctorate: Microbiology and Immunology, University of California, Los Angeles
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Fellow, Royal College of Physicians; Fellow, Royal Society of Medicine; Fellow, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland
- Honorary Member, Russian Academy of Medical Science
- Olender Peace Award, 1986 and 2017
- Presidential Award, New York Academy of Science, 1986
- Scientist of Distinction Award, Weizmann Institute of Science, 1986
- Editorial Board of 12 journals, including Editor-in-Chief, Leukemia; Executive Editor, Bone Marrow Transplantation; Associate Editor, Clinical Transplantation
- Over 1300 scientific articles and more than 20 books
