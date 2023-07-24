honeypot link
Pierluigi Gambetti, MD
专业和专长
- Molecular pathology of prion diseases, Neurodegenerative diseases, Neuropathology
受教育程度
- Medical School: Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Bologna, Italy
- Research Fellowship: Anatomic Pathology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
认证
- American Board of Pathology - Neuropathology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- America's Top Doctors, 2005-2014
- Former Director, National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center
- Over 320 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论