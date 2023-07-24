skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Pierluigi Gambetti, MD

专业和专长

  • Molecular pathology of prion diseases, Neurodegenerative diseases, Neuropathology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Bologna, Italy
  • Research Fellowship: Anatomic Pathology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

认证

  • American Board of Pathology - Neuropathology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • America's Top Doctors, 2005-2014
  • Former Director, National Prion Disease Pathology Surveillance Center
  • Over 320 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论