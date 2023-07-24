skip to main content
Irvin H. Hirsch, MD

专业和专长

  • Urology, Male infertility, Male sexual dysfunction

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Residency: Urology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Urodynamics and Uroprosthetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

认证

  • American Board of Urology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论