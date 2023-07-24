skip to main content
Harry S. Jacob, MD, DHC

专业和专长

  • Hematology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Harvard Medical School
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Boston City Hospital
  • Fellowship: Hematology, Harvard Medical School

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science
  • Honorary Fellow, Royal College in England
  • Honorary Doctorate, Medical Sciences (DHC), Hungary
  • Past President, American Society of Hematology
  • Hundreds of articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论