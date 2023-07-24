skip to main content
Michael J. Joyce, MD

专业和专长

  • Orthopedic Oncology, Complex Reconstructive Surgery

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY
  • Residency: General Surgery, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD
  • Residency: Orthopaedic Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Orthopaedic Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Orthopaedic Fracture and Reconstruction, Sunnybrook Hospital, Canada

认证

  • American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Cleveland Clinic Master Clinician, 2015; Cleveland Clinic Orthopaedic Excellence in Teaching, 1994, 1997, 2004
  • Fellow, American Orthopaedic Association; Fellow, American Orthopaedic Association
  • America's Top Orthopedists, 2008-2017
  • Jeanne Mowe Lifetime Achievement Award, American Association of Tissue Banks, 2006
  • Jeanne Mowe Distinguished Service Award, 2005
  • Award Recognition Clinical Transplant Surgeon, 2001
  • John Carter Orthopaedic Excellence in Teaching Award, 1991
  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

