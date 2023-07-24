skip to main content
Jennie York Law, MD

专业和专长

  • Hematology, Medical Oncology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, MD
  • Fellowship: Hematology/Oncology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Medical Oncology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Top Doctor in Hematology, Baltimore magazine, 2019, 2020
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

