Wendy S. Levinbook, MD

专业和专长

  • Dermatology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Farmington, CT
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Connecticut Hospital, Farmington, CT
  • Dermatology Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH

认证

  • American Board of Dermatology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • "America's Top Dermatologists" by Consumer's Research Council of America
  • "Top Doctor" by the International Association of Dermatologists
  • "Top Doctor" by Connecticut Magazine
  • Levinbook WS, Mallett J, Grant-Kels JM: Laptop associated erythema ab igne. Cutis 80:319-20, 2007
  • Levinbook WS: Bullous disorders. Dermlectures.com 2005

手册章节和评论