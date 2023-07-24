honeypot link
Andrew M. Luks, MD
专业和专长
- Critical care medicine, Pulmonary and respiratory disease care, Altitude diseases
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Washington
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Washington
- Fellowship: Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Washington
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Diseases
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Seattle Metropolitan Top Doctors, Critical Care Medicine, 2014-2016
- First Year Medical Student Professor of the Year, University of Washington, 2016, 2020
- David R. Saunders Memorial Award for Excellence in Teaching, University of Washington, 2012, 2014; Margaret S. Anderson Award, University of Washington School of Medicine, 2013
- Wilderness Medical Society Ice Axe Award, 2012; Founders Award, 2018
- Distinguished Clinical Teaching Award, University of Washington, 2010-2012
- Over 90 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 16 book chapters
- West JB, Luks AM: West’s Respiratory Physiology, 11th ed, Philadelphia, Walters Kluwer, 2020
- Luks AM, Ainslie P, Lawley J, Roach R, Simonson T: Ward, Milledge and West’s High Altitude Medicine and Physiology, 6th ed. CRC Press. 2021
