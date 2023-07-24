skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Frank O'Brien, MD

专业和专长

  • Internal medicine, Nephrology

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University College Cork Faculty of Medicine, Cork, Ireland
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Dublin
  • Transplant Specialty Training: Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, Ireland
  • Fellowship: Nephrology Training, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Dublin
  • Fellowship: Nephrology, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Society of Nephrology
  • Poster of Distinction, American Transplant Congress Annual Meeting, “Effect of blood transfusions on long term graft outcome.”
  • Transplantation Medal, Irish Nephrology Society, Spring Meeting, Distinction for best presentation based on transplant research. “Assessment of non-compliance in the Irish renal transplant population.”
  • 2012 Dialysis Medal, Irish Nephrology Society Spring Meeting. Distinction for best presentation based on dialysis research. “Erythropoietin stimulating agent use and hemoglobin targets; a sudden change in outcome.”
  • Jack and Marion Euphrat Pediatric Translational Medicine Fellow. Stanford Child Health Research Institute. Fellowship grant for project: “Assessment of dialysis efficacy in pediatric patients.”
  • Award for Outstanding Clinical Research. University of California San Diego Young Investigator Forum “Secretory Function in Acute Kidney Injury.”

