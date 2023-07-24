skip to main content
Bhakti K. Patel, MD

专业和专长

  • Pulmonary Medicine, ICU-Acquired Weakness, Shock, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Ventilation in the ICU

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Michigan School of Medicine, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Patel BK, Wolfe KS, Pohlman AS, et al: Effect of noninvasive ventilation delivered by helmet versus facemask on the rate of endotracheal intubation in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome: A randomized clinical trial. JAMA 315(22):2435-2441
  • Goligher EC, Dres M, Patel BK, et al: Pleural Pressure Working Group, Acute Respiratory Failure Section of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine. Lung and Diaphragm-Protective Ventilation. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 202(7):950-961, 2020
  • Distinguished Clinical Research Achievement Award, 2016
  • Parker B. Francis Fellowship Award, 2016
  • Ziskind Clinical Research Scholar Award, 2015
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

