Cory Perugino, DO

专业和专长

  • Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论