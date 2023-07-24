skip to main content
JoAnn V. Pinkerton, MD

专业和专长

  • Gynecology, Women’s Health, Menopause and Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause, Hormone Therapy and Alternatives, Osteoporosis

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University), Richmond, VA
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

认证

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • North American Menopause Society Menopause Specialist

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  • The North American Menopause Society Community Service Award 2020; Executive Director (Emeritus), The North American Menopause Society
  • Best Doctors in America, recognition by Best Doctors, Inc, 2010-present; America’s Most Honored Professionals (top 1%), 2019-present
  • Sharon Hostler Women in Leadership award, University of Virginia, 2013; UVA School of Medicine Master Clinician Award, 2020
  • Developed and moderated UVA’s annual Women’s Health Festival
  • Invited national and international lecturer on hormone therapy, osteoporosis, novel technologies, abnormal uterine bleeding, and alternatives to estrogen
  • American Library Association award for Understanding Midlife Health
  • Castle Excellence in Women’s Leadership, 2017 to present

