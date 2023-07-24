提供者msd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD

专业和专长

  • Dermatology, Photo dermatology, Dermato-oncology

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Christian Albrechts Faculty of Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
  • Residency: Dermatology and Allergology, University of Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany
  • Postdoctoral Fellowship: Molecular Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD

认证

  • American Board of Allergy
  • American Board of Dermatology

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology

手册章节和评论