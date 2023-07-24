Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD
专业和专长
- Dermatology, Photo dermatology, Dermato-oncology
所属单位
- Professor
- Georg-August University of Göttingen, Germany
- Attending Dermatologist
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
受教育程度
- Medical School: Christian Albrechts Faculty of Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
- Residency: Dermatology and Allergology, University of Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Molecular Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD
认证
- American Board of Allergy
- American Board of Dermatology
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology