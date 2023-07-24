honeypot link
Ravindra Sarode, MD
专业和专长
- Clinical Pathology, Hematology, Transfusion Medicine and Hemostasis
受教育程度
- Residency: Pathology and Hematology, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, India
- Fellowship: Transfusion Medicine, The Blood Center of Southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI
- Residency: Clinical Pathology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY
- Medical School: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India
- Internship: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, India
认证
- American Board of Pathology - Clinical Pathology
- American Board of Pathology - Blood Banking/Transfusion Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Presidential Award, American Society of Apheresis, 2015
- Guest Editor for Hematology/Oncology Clinics of North America, Platelet Disorder issue, 2007
- Vernie A. Stembridge Resident Teaching Award, UT Southwestern Medical Center, 2005
- Outstanding Physician Award, University Hospital of Cleveland, 2000
- Reviewer for journals, including Blood, The Lancet, Journal of Thrombosis and Hemostasis, JAMA, Transfusion, and British Journal of Hematology
- Over 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals and many book chapters
- Past President of American Society for Apheresis
- Co-Editor-in-Chief, Transfusion and Apheresis Science
手册章节和评论