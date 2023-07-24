honeypot link
Michael J. Shea, MD
专业和专长
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease
受教育程度
- Fellowship: Cardiovascular Disease, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
- Medical School: University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health, Ann Arbor, MI
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
- Over 74 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
手册章节和评论