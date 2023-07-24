skip to main content
Patrick J. Shenot, MD

专业和专长

  • Urology, Neurourology, Voiding Disorders

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: The School of Medicine at Stony Brook University Medical Center, Stony Brook, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Urology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Neurourology, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

认证

  • American Board of Urology
  • American Board of Urology – Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Dean’s Award for Excellence in Education, Thomas Jefferson University,2015
  • Philadelphia Magazine's Top Docs, 2008-2021
  • Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals

