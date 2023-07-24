honeypot link
Stephen Brian Sulkes, MD
专业和专长
- Pediatrics, Developmental-behavioral pediatrics, Neurodevelopmental disabilities
受教育程度
- Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
- Residency: Pediatrics, SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY
- Fellowship: Developmental Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA
认证
- American Board of Pediatrics – Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Outstanding Pediatric Faculty Teaching Award, 2000, 2001
手册章节和评论