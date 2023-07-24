skip to main content
Stephen Brian Sulkes, MD

专业和专长

  • Pediatrics, Developmental-behavioral pediatrics, Neurodevelopmental disabilities

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY
  • Fellowship: Developmental Pediatrics, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA

认证

  • American Board of Pediatrics – Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurodevelopmental Disabilities

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Outstanding Pediatric Faculty Teaching Award, 2000, 2001

手册章节和评论