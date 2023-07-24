skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Carol Tamminga, MD

专业和专长

  • General Psychiatry, Neuropsychiatry, Schizophrenia, Psychotic Disorders

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Blodgett Memorial Medical Center, Grand Rapids, MI
  • Residency: Psychiatry, University of Chicago Hospitals, Chicago, IL

认证

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Gold Award, Society of Biological Psychiatry, 2019
  • Program Chair Award, Society for Neuroscience, 2013
  • Founders Award, International Congress on Schizophrenia Research, 2013
  • Kempf Award, American Psychiatric Society, 2011
  • Leiber Award for Schizophrenia Research, 2011
  • Deputy Editor, American Journal of Psychiatry and editorial board of several other journals
  • Elected, National Academy of Medicine, 1998
  • Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals

