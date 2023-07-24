skip to main content
skip to main content
MSD默沙东 诊疗手册大众版
Search icon

George Thanassoulis, MD, MSc

专业和专长

  • Cardiovascular disease, Genomics

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
  • Fellowship: Cardiology, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec
  • MSc in Epidemiology and Biostatistics: McGill University
  • Post-doctoral Fellowship in Preventive/Genomic Cardiology, Framingham Heart Study

认证

  • Internal Medicine and Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals

手册章节和评论