George Thanassoulis, MD, MSc
专业和专长
- Cardiovascular disease, Genomics
受教育程度
- Medical School: University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
- Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
- Fellowship: Cardiology, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec
- MSc in Epidemiology and Biostatistics: McGill University
- Post-doctoral Fellowship in Preventive/Genomic Cardiology, Framingham Heart Study
认证
- Internal Medicine and Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals
手册章节和评论