Philbert Yuan Van, MD

专业和专长

  • General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
  • Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR

认证

  • American Board of Surgery – Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

