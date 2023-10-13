skip to main content
目睹家庭暴力的儿童

一项研究发现，美国有 11% 的儿童在一年内遭受过某种形式的家庭暴力，26% 的儿童在一生中遭受过至少一种形式的家庭暴力 (1)。这些孩子可能会出现以下问题：(2)

  • 过度焦虑或哭泣

  • 恐惧

  • 睡眠困难

  • 注意力集中困难

  • 抑郁和/或焦虑

  • 社会退缩

  • 在校学习困难（如逃学、成绩差、对同龄人有攻击行为，而儿童认为暴力是解决问题的合法方式）

此外，孩子可能会自责自身的处境。

大龄儿童可能会离家出走。

犯罪者可能也会伤害孩子。在家庭暴力存在的家庭中，孩子们更容易被身体虐待。

