目睹家庭暴力的儿童
一项研究发现，美国有 11% 的儿童在一年内遭受过某种形式的家庭暴力，26% 的儿童在一生中遭受过至少一种形式的家庭暴力 (1)。这些孩子可能会出现以下问题：(2)
此外，孩子可能会自责自身的处境。
大龄儿童可能会离家出走。
犯罪者可能也会伤害孩子。在家庭暴力存在的家庭中，孩子们更容易被身体虐待。
1.Hamby S, Finkelhor D, Turner H: Children’s exposure to intimate partner violence and other forms of family violence: Nationally representative rates among US youth.OJJDP Juvenile Justice Bulletin - NCJ 232272, 1-12, 2011.Washington, DC: US Government Printing Office
2.American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry: Domestic Violence and Children No. 109; Updated September 2023