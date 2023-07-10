honeypot link
Karen Blackstone, MD
专业和专长
- Geriatric Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine
受教育程度
- Medical School: State University of New York, Stony Brook
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
认证
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Geriatric Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Hospice and Palliative Medicine
选择奖项、成就和发表的文章
- Fellow, American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine
手册章节和评论