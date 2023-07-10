skip to main content
Karen Blackstone, MD

专业和专长

  • Geriatric Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Medicine

所属单位

受教育程度

  • Medical School: State University of New York, Stony Brook
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

认证

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Geriatric Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Hospice and Palliative Medicine

选择奖项、成就和发表的文章

  • Fellow, American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

手册章节和评论